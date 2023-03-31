Share:

The microblogging website, Twitter on Friday has blocked the Pakistani government’s official account in India.

According to details, the social networking site Twitter blocked the Pakistani government’s official Twitter account @GovtofPakistan for the third time in India.

Twitter said in a notice that the official account of the Pakistani government has been blocked in India ، The company’s guidelines force it to withhold accounts in response to authoritative legal demand۔

The notice said that the account of the Government of Pakistan is active in other countries including the United States and Canada۔

Pakistan’s IT ministry has not made any comments on the issue yet, nor contacted the Twitter۔

Earlier, in July and October last year, the Pakistan government’s Twitter account was blocked۔