Tabligi Ijtema: Global gathering at Raiwind to start tomorrow

MULTAN - Every year, in the tranquil town of Raiwind, located on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, a spiritual gathering of immense significance unfolds. This event, known as the Tablighi Ijtema, attracts thousands of Muslims from every corner of the world, united by faith and a shared mission of spreading the teachings of Islam. This year, from October 31 onwards, the gathering will once again see an influx of pilgrims, turning Raiwind into a hub of global Islamic brotherhood.

The Tablighi Ijtema is one of the largest peaceful gatherings in the world, second only to the Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims come from diverse countries - from the bustling cities of Asia, the deserts of the Middle East, the vast landscapes of Africa, to the far reaches of Europe and America. Regardless of background or nationality, they are drawn to Raiwind by a common devotion to the practice and spread of Islam.

The event spans several days, during which participants engage in prayers, lectures, and discussions aimed at reinforcing their faith and commitment to leading an Islamic life. Scholars and leaders from various countries share their wisdom on how to better follow the path of righteousness, encouraging attendees to return to their communities with a renewed sense of spiritual duty.

A remarkable feature of this gathering is the simplicity that accompanies it. There are no grand stages or elaborate shows. Instead, the focus remains entirely on introspection, humility, and the connection between a Muslim and their Creator. Pilgrims sleep in tents, often in humble conditions, embracing the teachings of modesty and self-restraint.

Beyond the spiritual practices, the Tablighi Ijtema also serves as a platform for Muslims from different cultures to connect. Conversations about shared values, struggles, and experiences take place in various languages, creating a mosaic of unity that transcends borders. This gathering reinforces the idea that, in Islam, the concept of Ummah (global Muslim community) is paramount, and the bonds of faith are stronger than any geographical or cultural divide.

As October 31 approaches, Raiwind prepares to host the world once again. The small town will soon echo with the call to prayer, the voices of scholars, and the silent devotion of countless believers. For many, this annual journey is not just a tradition; it is a reaffirmation of their commitment to living a life of purpose and faith.

In a world often divided by politics, religion, and culture, the Tablighi Ijtema stands as a powerful reminder of the unifying power of faith. As pilgrims return to their homes after the event, they carry with them not only the lessons they’ve learned but also the spirit of unity that this extraordinary gathering fosters every year.