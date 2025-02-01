CM Maryam inaugurates Pakistan’s first electric bus service

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally inaugurated Pakistan’s first electric bus service on Friday, marking a significant milestone in sustainable urban transport. She personally inspected the bus and even took a ride to experience its features firsthand. Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar provided a detailed briefing on the electric vehicle (EV) bus pilot project in Lahore.

The newly launched electric buses are equipped with modern amenities, including GPS location tracking, Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, and a digital route display. Designed with inclusivity in mind, the buses feature ramps and designated seats for differently-abled passengers, an anti-slip sheet on the floor for enhanced passenger safety, and a separate section for women equipped with surveillance cameras to ensure a secure travel experience.

Each 30-seater electric bus can accommodate up to 80 passengers and is powered by a high-capacity battery that allows it to travel 250 km on a single charge, completing four full routes before requiring a recharge.

To support the electric bus service, nine specialized charging stations have been set up at Green Town Hamdard Chowk Depot. In its initial phase, 27 electric buses will operate along Lahore’s longest 21-km route, running from Railway Station to Green Town via Queens Road, Mozang, Ferozepur Road, Campus Bridge, and Ichra Canal. With a bus frequency of every 9 minutes, the service is expected to cater to 17,000 passengers daily. The official launch of full-scale operations along this route is scheduled for mid-February, with 42 state-of-the-art bus shelters to be installed along the corridor.

To enhance passenger convenience, the electric bus service will introduce a mobile app for real-time bus tracking. Fare payments can be made digitally via digital wallets, prepaid transport cards, and universal transport cards. Additionally, 70 bus drivers are undergoing specialized training to ensure smooth operations and adherence to safety standards. Following the bus launch, CM Maryam Nawaz presided over a high-level meeting to review the e-taxi project. She issued directives to assess the feasibility of assembling e-taxis in Punjab, install solar-powered fans and water coolers at bus stations, enhance security by deploying Safe City surveillance cameras at all bus stands, and collaborate with the private sector to expand electric charging station infrastructure.