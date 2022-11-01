Share:

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has

reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) in four

police stations to improve performance of the

Police Department. A police spokesman said here

on Monday that Sub-Inspector (SI) Mian Mujahid,

SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station,

was transferred over his poor performance and

directed to report to the Police Lines, whereas SI

Khwaja Imran Mannan, SHO Batala Colony police

station, was transferred and appointed as SHO

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station with

an immediate effect. Similarly, SI Muhammad

Siddique Cheema was transferred from Police

Lines and appointed as SHO Batala Colony police

station, while SI Muhammad Shoaib, SHO Mansoorabad police station, was transferred to Police

Lines over his poor performance and In-charge

Investigation Raza Abad police station Talish Abbas was transferred and appointed as SHO Mansoorabad police station.

PHA REMOVES DONATION BOXES FROM PARKS

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has

removed donation collection boxes/ points, set

up by different organizations, from parks and

green-belts. PHA Director General Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said that collection points and boxes

were removed from Thatha Pul, Rakh branch canal, Shaheenabad green-belt, Gatewala Chowk,

Chenab Club, GTS Chowk, Harianwala Chowk,

Sargodha Road, Canal Road west side near Qualm

marquee. He said that no organisation would be

allowed to use the PHA land for collection of donations without a no-objection certificate (NOC),

which is issued by the district administration