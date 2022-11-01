FAISALABAD   -     City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has 

reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) in four 

police stations to improve performance of the 

Police Department. A police spokesman said here 

on Monday that Sub-Inspector (SI) Mian Mujahid, 

SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, 

was transferred over his poor performance and 

directed to report to the Police Lines, whereas SI 

Khwaja Imran Mannan, SHO Batala Colony police 

station, was transferred and appointed as SHO 

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station with 

an immediate effect. Similarly, SI Muhammad 

Siddique Cheema was transferred from Police 

Lines and appointed as SHO Batala Colony police 

station, while SI Muhammad Shoaib, SHO Mansoorabad police station, was transferred to Police 

Lines over his poor performance and In-charge 

Investigation Raza Abad police station Talish Abbas was transferred and appointed as SHO Mansoorabad police station. 

PHA REMOVES DONATION BOXES FROM PARKS

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has 

removed donation collection boxes/ points, set 

up by different organizations, from parks and 

green-belts. PHA Director General Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said that collection points and boxes 

were removed from Thatha Pul, Rakh branch canal, Shaheenabad green-belt, Gatewala Chowk, 

Chenab Club, GTS Chowk, Harianwala Chowk, 

Sargodha Road, Canal Road west side near Qualm 

marquee. He said that no organisation would be 

allowed to use the PHA land for collection of donations without a no-objection certificate (NOC), 

which is issued by the district administration