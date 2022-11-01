FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has
reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) in four
police stations to improve performance of the
Police Department. A police spokesman said here
on Monday that Sub-Inspector (SI) Mian Mujahid,
SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station,
was transferred over his poor performance and
directed to report to the Police Lines, whereas SI
Khwaja Imran Mannan, SHO Batala Colony police
station, was transferred and appointed as SHO
Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station with
an immediate effect. Similarly, SI Muhammad
Siddique Cheema was transferred from Police
Lines and appointed as SHO Batala Colony police
station, while SI Muhammad Shoaib, SHO Mansoorabad police station, was transferred to Police
Lines over his poor performance and In-charge
Investigation Raza Abad police station Talish Abbas was transferred and appointed as SHO Mansoorabad police station.
PHA REMOVES DONATION BOXES FROM PARKS
The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has
removed donation collection boxes/ points, set
up by different organizations, from parks and
green-belts. PHA Director General Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said that collection points and boxes
were removed from Thatha Pul, Rakh branch canal, Shaheenabad green-belt, Gatewala Chowk,
Chenab Club, GTS Chowk, Harianwala Chowk,
Sargodha Road, Canal Road west side near Qualm
marquee. He said that no organisation would be
allowed to use the PHA land for collection of donations without a no-objection certificate (NOC),
which is issued by the district administration