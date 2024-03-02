Job creation is crucial for reducing poverty

KARACHI - The employment generation is crucial to reduce poverty and hunger. This was stat­ed by Ansar Burney, for­mer minister for human rights at his book launch­ing ceremony “Awaz: Echoes of Freedom and Justice’ held at the Kara­chi Press Club recently. He urged that the corporate sector, welfare organiza­tions and philanthropists should work to provide education, skill and train­ing to the unemployed population in order to make them productive citizens rather than focus­ing on expanding the free food network in different cities. There should be schemes to promote small business for unemployed men and women on a sus­tainable basis, empower­ing underprivileged and deserving masses in Paki­stan will be the best form of service to the nation in my view, he added.