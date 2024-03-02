Job creation is crucial for reducing poverty

KARACHI - The employment generation is crucial to reduce poverty and hunger. This was stated by Ansar Burney, former minister for human rights at his book launching ceremony “Awaz: Echoes of Freedom and Justice’ held at the Karachi Press Club recently. He urged that the corporate sector, welfare organizations and philanthropists should work to provide education, skill and training to the unemployed population in order to make them productive citizens rather than focusing on expanding the free food network in different cities. There should be schemes to promote small business for unemployed men and women on a sustainable basis, empowering underprivileged and deserving masses in Pakistan will be the best form of service to the nation in my view, he added.