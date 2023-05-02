Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Tuesday that changing the time of negotiations was equivalent to wasting one more day.

In a message on the social networking site Twitter, Sh Rashid said that if someone had bad intention, he would take malicious decisions. He said he had already made it clear that May was important.

verything will be clear by May 10. Mr Rashid said government was targeting the judiciary under an organized conspiracy but the judiciary will emerge victorious, the constitution and the law will win, and the elections will be held.

He said that PDM had fallen apart. Bilawal was talking about the policy of the West and Hina Rabbani was talking about the East. The PML-N was also divided over the negotiations. The current government's incompetence in every sector had become evident.

The sensitive Agencies had realized that now it was an issue of survival of the state, not politics.Mr Rashid wrote that all conditions of the IMF had been imposed on the poor people but the result was zero. The IMF had shown a red signal to the government and friendly countries were not ready to bail out Pakistan.

He asked the Prime Minister to order an inquiry into the embezzlement allegations of Rs 20 billion leveled by PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in free flour distribution.

He asked on whose orders armoured personnel carriers broke doors of the houses.