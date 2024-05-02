Thursday, May 02, 2024
Newly-appointed selection committee names women’s squad for England tour
Our Staff Reporter
May 02, 2024
LAHORE  -   The newly-appointed seven-member women’s national selection committee has named a 17-player Pakistan women’s squad for this month’s tour to England. Nida Dar will continue to lead the side, which will feature in three T20Is from May 11 to 19 and three ODIs from May 23 to 29. The ODIs are part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and this will be Pakistan’s eighth and final series in the current event cycle.

Pakistan are currently sitting in fifth position with 16 points in the 10-team ICC Women Championship 2022-25 standings. The top five teams from this championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, which will be hosted by India. The tournament is expected to take place in February and March of 2025, marking the fourth time India will host the Women’s Cricket World Cup, after having previously hosted in 1978, 1997, and 2013. In addition to the six white-ball international matches, the tourists will also play two warm-up games (Twenty20 and One-Day) against ECB Development XI on May 9 and 21.For their first England tour since 2016, the national side will leave on Sunday, (May 5, 2024).

PAKISTAN WOMEN SQUAD: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

PLAYER SUPPORT PERSONNEL: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rasheed (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffar (bowling coach), Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Zubair Ahmed (analyst) and Hina Munawar (chief security officer).

TOUR  SCHEDULE

11 May    1st T20I    Birmingham    2.30pm
17 May    2nd T20I    Northampton    6.30pm
19 May    3rd T20I    Leeds    1.00pm
23 May    1st ODI    Derby    1.00pm
26 May    2nd ODI    Taunton    11.00am
29 May    3rd ODI    Chelmsford    1.00pm

Our Staff Reporter

