Govt revises Management Position salary package

ISLAMABAD - The government has upward revised the Management Position (MP) Salary Package that including basic pays house rent and utilities bill with effect from 01-10-2023.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to approve the revision of Management Position (MP) Salary Package with effect from 01-10- 2023,” said a notification issued by the ministry of finance. It stated that expenditure involved shall, as far as possible, be met by the divisions, departments, organizations from their allocated budget for the CFY 2023- 24. The pay of an incumbent will be fixed at the corresponding stage in the revised MP Scale at which he was drawing pay before revision.

“The revised MP package will be automatically admissible to the existing incumbents working in MP Scales. However, the extension, if required, of the excising contract of MP Scale holders, will be considered only if their performance is found satisfactory after evaluation by the Performance Evaluation Committee and approval of the competent authority as per rules,” stated the notification.

Minimum basic pay of MP-I scale has been revised to Rs629,230 from Rs 433,950 and maximum basic pay of this category has been revised to Rs772,780 from Rs532,950. Minimum house rent has increased to Rs146,450 from Rs101,000 and maximum house rent has gone up to Rs205,900 from Rs142,000. Meanwhile, minimum utilities package has enhanced to Rs28,500 from Rs19,650 and maximum utilities package has increased to Rs35,240 from Rs24,300.

Minimum basic pay of MP-II scale has been revised to Rs263,180 from Rs181,500 and maximum basic pay of this category has revised to Rs421,100 from Rs290,400. Minimum house rent has increased to Rs95,700 from Rs66,000 and maximum house rent has revised to Rs159,500 from Rs110,000. Meanwhile, minimum utilities package has enhanced to Rs11,970 from Rs8,250 and maximum utilities package has increased to Rs19,140 from Rs13,200.

Minimum basic pay of MP-III scale has been revised to Rs184,230 from Rs127,050 and maximum basic pay of this category has been revised to Rs263,190 from Rs181,500. Minimum house rent has been hiked to Rs47,850 from Rs33,000 and maximum house rent has been revised to Rs63,800 from Rs44,000. Meanwhile, minimum utilities package went up to Rs8,380 from Rs5,775 and maximum utilities package has gone up to Rs11,970 from Rs8,250.

However, the monetization of transport facility shall remain the same. The transport facility would be Rs.95,910 for MP-I scale, Rs77,430 for MP-II and Rs65,060 for MP-III.

“All other terms and conditions shall remain the same as per Management Position Scales Policy 2020, issued by Establishment Division on 22nd June, 2020, vide O.M No. 1/3/2020- E-6. The perquisites and facilities admissible to the MP Scales holders as amended from time to time, shall remain in force.