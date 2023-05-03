Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party supre­mo Asif Ali Zardari and Paki­stan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman yesterday contended that flexi­bility must be mutual and can­not be one sided, sources said.

At a meeting here, the two top leaders of the ruling coa­lition discussed the option of early elections as the government and the opposition continue efforts to find a solution to the political crisis amid hopeless situation.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that Zardari already is in favour of give and take and is trying to convince the coalition partners to agree for a way out.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman remains tough on Imran Khan (the Pakistan Teh­rik-e-Insaf chief). Zardari is optimis­tic to find a solution,” said a close aide of Zardari. The meeting at Maulana Fa­zlur Rehman’s house was also attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Talha Mehmood.

The two leaders talked about the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elec­tions, as well as the talks with the PTI and election cases pending in the Su­preme Court.

The two leaders reviewed future course of action in view of the ongoing political and constitutional crisis. They agreed to protect the dignity of the Par­liament and the Constitution.

“Federation is main part of the struc­ture and the whole building collapses if one of its parts collapses, and saving the federation is equivalent to saving the country,” Fazl said.

He alleged that the judiciary was using hammer to pressurise the political lead­ership on holding talks, adding that the court orders are “unacceptable.”

“It is Election Commission of Paki­stan’s job to conduct the election, and the institution should take the matter forward,” he added.