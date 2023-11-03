Govt announces public holiday on Iqbal Day

The government on Friday announced a public holiday on November 9 to mark the 146th birth anniversary of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A notification in this regard was also issued by the cabinet division. Dr Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877 and got fame as the "Poet of the East" worldwide.

He was a great poet, philosopher and thinker of 20th century who was internationally recognised.

Dr Iqbal played an instrumental role in inspiring millions of Muslims across the sub-continent to seek an independent homeland.

Earlier, public holiday on Iqbal Day was suspended in 2015 and it was restored last year.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

A Change of Guards ceremony would also be held at his mausoleum in Lahore.