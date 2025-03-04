Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Karachi tops global pollution rankings with unhealthy air quality

Web Desk
1:29 PM | March 04, 2025
Regional, Karachi

Karachi recorded the highest air pollution levels globally on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) measuring an unhealthy 179, according to official data.

Despite clear skies, the city's air pollution remains a significant health hazard. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 20.4°C, with light northern winds and a humidity level of 34%.

Experts warn that prolonged exposure to poor air quality can lead to respiratory problems, advising residents, particularly children and the elderly, to limit outdoor activities. AQI readings between 151 and 200 are classified as unhealthy, while levels above 300 are considered extremely hazardous.

Air pollution tends to worsen in winter due to changes in wind speed, direction, and lower temperatures. The denser winter air traps pollutants, including carbon and smoke, near the ground, forming a thick layer of toxic particles.

