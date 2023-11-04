LCCI launches ‘Classified Directory of Trade and Industry’

LAHORE-The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Friday launched the “LCCI Classified Directory of Trade and Industry” which has vast range of business data.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar launched the directory while Executive Committee members Fareeha Younas, Raja Hassan Akhter, Waseem Yousaf and Secretary General Shahid Khalil were also present. LCCI Classified Directory of Trade and Industry has the data of 4949 manufacturers, 8737 importers, 4984 exporters, 8762 services sector and 15036 traders. The information has been divided in sections and sub-sections. The directory will be proved an essential reference for every firm having business interests. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the only chamber in the country which is regularly publishing sector-specific directories for its members. He said that like all projects, this project is also self-financed and no money is being spent from the kitty of LCCI.

He said that as compared to last year, the assets of Lahore Chamber have increased significantly this year. If any project is done with an external firm, that too is done only on profit sharing basis. Kashif Anwar said that it is important to convey the information to the right forums including embassies. He said that the Classified Directory of Trade and Industry of has been designed in such a way that the required information can be easily available to the businesses. He added that the number of LCCI members has exceeded 35000. Restoring the Lahore Chamber building to its original condition and increasing the revenue are the top priorities. He said that the planning is well on the way to expand the Lahore Chamber building and increase the parking facility. He said that Lahore Chamber has recently organized the important events including awareness seminar on breast cancer while soon other important events will be organized including achievement awards and event for women entrepreneurs.