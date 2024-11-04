Zebi dhol master mesmerises audience at Pakistan Week in Riyadh

RIYADH - Pakistani culture came alive at Suwaidi Park as Zebi Dhol Master delivered a powerful performance of the popular Punjabi folk song ‘Chit’ta Chola Se Day Darzi, Nai Bolainda Dholay Di Marzi’ during Pakistan Week celebrations in Riyadh. The spirited rendition, accompanied by Zebi’s signature dhol beats, captivated audiences from all walks of life, creating a memorable and inclusive celebration of Pakistani heritage in the heart of Saudi Arabia. From the first beat of the dhol, the crowd was drawn into the lively rhythm, with many spectators clapping, dancing, and singing along. Pakistani expatriates, Saudi nationals, and people of various nationalities gathered in Suwaidi Park, where Zebi’s high-energy performance bridged cultural divides and fostered a sense of unity. For many participants, this was more than just a musical performance, it was a deep connection to their roots, brought to life by Zebi’s unmatched skill and dedication to traditional Pakistani music. Organised as part of Pakistan Week with the theme of Global Harmony, an annual cultural event, Zebi’s performance was one of the highlights of the festivities. Each year, Pakistan Week showcases the rich traditions, music, cuisine, and arts of Pakistan, building cultural bridges between the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and their Saudi hosts. Zebi’s performance of ‘Chit’ta Chola’ perfectly embodied this mission, presenting a vibrant piece of Pakistani culture that resonated with people of all backgrounds.

Talking to mediamen, Shaukat Paracha, a senior journalist, anchor and news analyst said, “Zebi Dhol Master is a celebrated figure in Pakistan’s folk music scene and he has been instrumental in popularizing the art of dhol playing both domestically and internationally. He said, “His energetic style, combined with his passion for promoting Pakistani heritage, has made him a cultural ambassador who brings the spirit of Pakistan to audiences around the world.” For many, he said his rendition of ‘Chit’ta Chola’ was a nostalgic journey back home, while for others, it was an introduction to the rich musical traditions of Pakistan. Mona Khan, a senior journalist, said, “Zebi’s rising reputation as a dhol master reflects not only his musical talent but also his commitment to sharing Pakistani culture globally.” Over the years, she said, “Zebi has become a symbol of Pakistan’s folk heritage, known for his ability to enthrall audiences with his dynamic and rhythmic dhol performances. His growing popularity in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere serves as a testament to the universal appeal of Pakistani music and the important role of cultural exchange in bringing people together.” Sumera Khan, a senior journalist, said, “Events like Pakistan Week are a testament to the enduring relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. With a large Pakistani diaspora residing in the Kingdom, such celebrations provide an opportunity for cultural exchange and foster goodwill between the two nations.” Zebi’s performance not only entertained but also strengthened the cultural ties between Pakistanis and Saudis, who were equally moved by the passion and joy in his music, she added. Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Park concluded with more performances, showcasing the diverse art, food, and traditions of Pakistan. As the event progressed, Zebi’s performance stood out as a highlight, embodying the spirit of unity and pride that Pakistan Week intended to celebrate. As Zebi Dhol Master’s fame grows, his performances are increasingly seen as a representation of Pakistan’s rich cultural legacy. His dhol beats echo far beyond the boundaries of the park, symbolizing a shared joy and the enduring beauty of Pakistani folk traditions. Through his talent, Zebi continues to inspire, reminding everyone of the power of music to transcend borders and bring people together in harmony.