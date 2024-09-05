Malaysia-Pak bilateral ties establish in all spheres since countries’ independence: Malaysian envoy

ISLAMABAD - The High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, has said that Malaysia values its relations with Pakistan immensely and admirable bilateral relations have been established in all spheres since the countries’ independence. Today, on Malaysia’s Independence Day, I would like to express that the strategic partnership established between Malaysia and Pakistan, which affects the all sectors of economy and including trade in every sector, the High Commissioner said while addressing the 67th Malaysian National Day ceremony held here Wednesday. He said, “Malaysia’s ‘strategic partnership’ with Pakistan holds immense potential and both Malaysia and Pakistan share a deep-rooted bond, and we are committed to further strengthening our brotherly ties, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, and technological collaboration.” The High Commissioner said that Malaysia was the third largest trading partner of Pakistan and bilateral trade between Malaysia and Pakistan was $1.8 billion. He said that there were huge opportunities of cooperation in the Halal Industry, Green Technology, Energy, Tourism, Education and Industry and Trade between Pakistan and Malaysia.

He said that with the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’, this year’s celebration highlighted the spirit of togetherness across all segments of society, reflecting the holistic unity of a developed and progressive nation that safeguards its diverse populace and fosters a shared national identity.

“It is not merely a celebration but, more importantly a reflection of the resolve on the journey of nationhood that brought Malaysia the strength she enjoys today. This moment did not only signify the birth of a new nation but also laid the foundation for the formation of the Federation of Malaysia in 1963 when Sabah and Sarawak joined hands with the federation. Together, we have grown, through trials and tribulations, emerging stronger as a united nation. As we celebrate our 67th year of independence, we must also recognize the significant strides Malaysia has made in building a resilient and dynamic economy, and our country has grown into a key player in the global market with a diversified economy that spans sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and services. This economic progress is not only a reflection of our nation’s hard work and determination but also a crucial foundation for our future aspirations,” the envoy said.

He said tha the significance of this day lied not only in remembrance of the struggles and sacrifice of the founding fathers but also in recognizing the diverse cultural tapestry that defines Malaysia today.

“The principles of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect remain central to the Malaysian identity, reflecting a nation that has learned to embrace its multiculturalism as an indelible strength,” he said.

The High Commissioner said, “Every year, on August 31, Malaysians from all walks of life—regardless of race, religion, or political belief—unite to celebrate the National Day, marking the moment when our beloved nation gained independence on this very day in 1957.

He said that it was a day for us to honor their legacy by continuing to uphold the values of unity, tolerance, and respect that they envisioned for Malaysia.

He said the evening before that historic day, Malaysians stood united at the Selangor Club in Kuala Lumpur, witnessing the lowering of the British Union Jack and the hoisting of our flag, Jalur Gemilang. “The following morning, in a moment that has been etched in the annals of history, thousands gathered at Merdeka Stadium, where the Duke of Gloucester, representing Her Majesty the Queen, handed a symbol of independence to our first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman”, he added.

“Tunku Abdul Rahman, with the strength of timbre accompanied by the people’s spirit, declared ‘Merdeka’ seven times, marking the dawn of a new era for Malaya,” he said.

He said, “In moving forward, let us renew our commitment to building better Malaysia for future generations. Let us embrace our diversity as our strength and work together to achieve greater heights.