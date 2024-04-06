Google Cloud announces start-up competition in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Country Director for Pakistan at Google Farhan Qureshi on Friday said that Google Cloud has an­nounced its inaugural Start-up Competition in Pakistan targeting to spotlight the nation’s talent and opportunities. Talking to a private news chan­nel he said that the program aims to empower and support the next generation of Pakistani entrepre­neurs leveraging Cloud technologies. The competi­tion will focus on the nation’s most promising tech projects and provide them with a platform to shine on the regional innovation stage. The competition will feature five tracks centering on specific areas of innovation, including AI & Generative AI, Fin­tech, Frontier Digital Technologies, E-commerce & Connectivity, and Sustainability & Environment.