Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Google Cloud announces start-up competition in Pakistan

Agencies
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  -  Country Director for Pakistan at Google Farhan Qureshi on Friday said that Google Cloud has an­nounced its inaugural Start-up Competition in Pakistan targeting to spotlight the nation’s talent and opportunities. Talking to a private news chan­nel he said that the program aims to empower and support the next generation of Pakistani entrepre­neurs leveraging Cloud technologies. The competi­tion will focus on the nation’s most promising tech projects and provide them with a platform to shine on the regional innovation stage. The competition will feature five tracks centering on specific areas of innovation, including AI & Generative AI, Fin­tech, Frontier Digital Technologies, E-commerce & Connectivity, and Sustainability & Environment.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024