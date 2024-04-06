Google Cloud announces start-up competition in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Country Director for Pakistan at Google Farhan Qureshi on Friday said that Google Cloud has announced its inaugural Start-up Competition in Pakistan targeting to spotlight the nation’s talent and opportunities. Talking to a private news channel he said that the program aims to empower and support the next generation of Pakistani entrepreneurs leveraging Cloud technologies. The competition will focus on the nation’s most promising tech projects and provide them with a platform to shine on the regional innovation stage. The competition will feature five tracks centering on specific areas of innovation, including AI & Generative AI, Fintech, Frontier Digital Technologies, E-commerce & Connectivity, and Sustainability & Environment.