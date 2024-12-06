International Volunteers Day celebrated

LAHORE - The International Volunteers Day was celebrated here and across the globe on Thursday, to recognise and value the contribution of millions of volunteers around the globe. This year, the focus is on highlighting how every individual, who chooses to volunteer, can be a crucial asset in achieving the global sustainability goals set by the United Nations. Abdul Majid, an elderly person engaged in volunteering activity for the last 20 years, told APP that volunteerism is a powerful means of engaging people in tackling development challenges, and it can transform the pace and nature of development. Volunteerism benefits both society at large and the individual volunteer by strengthening trust, solidarity and reciprocity among citizens, and by purposefully creating opportunities for participation”. On the International Volunteers Day 2024, United Nations Volunteers (UNV) demonstrated its commitment to communities and the wellbeing of UN Volunteers across the globe through concrete community volunteer activities carried out with national and UN system partners. It is simply not possible to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) without including people at all stages, at all levels, and at all times.

PU marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that everyone has to play a role to make children with special abilities active members of society. He was addressing a ceremony, organised by the Punjab University Child Welfare Centre (CWC) to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Waheed Shaheed Hall. Acting Director IER Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, Principal Child Welfare Centre Dr Ayesha Wajihulllah, Chairman Allah Walay Trust Shahid Lone, faculty members, students and their parents were present. Special children presented tableaus and received applause from the audience.

The PU VC lauded the organisers for organising a wonderful event and appreciated the role of teachers and parents in improving the skills of children.