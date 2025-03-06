PHC expresses displeasure over offloading of PTI Senator Faisal Javed

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday criticized authorities for offloading PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan from a flight despite court orders.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, while hearing a contempt plea filed by Javed’s lawyer Aalam Khan Adeenzai, reprimanded the assistant attorney general for failing to enforce the court’s ruling.

He questioned why legal representatives should defend institutions that act with impunity, stating that if authorities disregard instructions, the court has no reason to entertain their arguments.

The judge urged the assistant attorney general to ensure his office has the authority to uphold the rule of law.

Javed had approached the PHC after being barred from traveling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, despite his removal from the Exit Control List (ECL).