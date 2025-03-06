Thursday, March 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PHC expresses displeasure over offloading of PTI Senator Faisal Javed

PHC expresses displeasure over offloading of PTI Senator Faisal Javed
Web Desk
2:37 PM | March 06, 2025
National

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday criticized authorities for offloading PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan from a flight despite court orders.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, while hearing a contempt plea filed by Javed’s lawyer Aalam Khan Adeenzai, reprimanded the assistant attorney general for failing to enforce the court’s ruling.

He questioned why legal representatives should defend institutions that act with impunity, stating that if authorities disregard instructions, the court has no reason to entertain their arguments.

The judge urged the assistant attorney general to ensure his office has the authority to uphold the rule of law.

Javed had approached the PHC after being barred from traveling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, despite his removal from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1741244853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025