CM Maryam launches school nutrition programme in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Government Primary School MC One in Dera Ghazi Khan where she inaugurated country’s first and largest school nutrition programme. She visited every classroom, went to the seats of students and gave them boxes of milk.

Madam Chief Minister herself opened milk packets for the children, which they finished under her supervision. She asked students their names and praised them. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif went and sat with the students, who were overjoyed to see Madam Chief Minister amidst them. She interacted with the students and asked them about their health and education.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also asked children about the problems they face in their education. A sad student told her about his father’s unemployment. Madam Chief Minister consoled the boy and directed the authorities concerned to provide employment to his father.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, “Pilot project of “Chief Minister Primary School Nutrition Program” has been started in three districts of South Punjab. These districts include Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh.” He added,”More than 4 lakh malnourished students will be given nutritious milk packs.” He highlighted,”Students of 3,527 primary schools in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh districts will get 175 ml milk pack every day.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was further briefed,”Children will submit empty milk packs to their schools. The proceeds from recycling of empty wraps will be spent on the schools concerned.”Madam Chief Minister took photos with the students and gave them autographs. Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat also addressed the event.

Later, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Commissioner’s office DG Khan, where she was saluted by Border Military Police on her arrival. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, MPA Sania Ashiq, Nausheen Adnan, Sher Ali Gurchani and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Schools, Commissioner, RPO and other relevant officers were also present.