Sargodha court awards death sentence to six in murder case

SARGODHA - Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Bhulwal, Rai Liaqat Ali Kharal on Thursday awarded death punishment to six accused in Phularwan murder case.

According to the prosecution, on August 29, 2023 six accused— Abu Baker, Shoaib Mushtaq, Aftab Mubarak, Mubashir Sardar, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqas r/o Phularwan had killed Advocate Noor Muhammad Jaspal over domestic issue.

Phularwan police registered a case and presented challans in the court.

After completing arguments, the court awarded death penalty to six accused and imposed fine of Rs1 million each to them.

Two labourers electrocuted

Two labourers were electrocuted to death while working in an under-construction building here at Noor Purr Noon village on Thursday.

Bhera police said that the deceased— Imran and Husnain touched live electric rod during work which resulted into their on the spot death.

On getting information, Rescue 1122 and police teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy.

Fines imposed on various food outlets

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fines and discarded various food items over rules violation in the district.

According to a press release issued by PFA office, the authority checked different eatery points and imposed fines of Rs1.3 million on multiple outlets.

Meanwhile, the team checked milk carrying vehicles at entry points of the city and imposed a fine of Rs28,000 on three milk suppliers over adulteration.

Separately, the team also wasted 460 liters of milk, 30-kg tea leaves, 15 litres expired beverages and a huge quantity of expired spices.

Man killed on road

An old man was hit to death by a speeding truck at Kalma Chowk in Shahpur police limits on Thursday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that Yaqoob ,70, of Shahpur was crossing the road when a speeding truck hit and killed him.

On information, the Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.

498 POs arrested in August

Sargodha Police nabbed 498 proclaimed offenders and 230 criminals during the last month.

According to a monthly performance report issued here on Thursday, Sargodha Police netted 498 POs, 230 criminals and recovered valuables worth in 62 million of rupees from them.

The police registered 253 cases against illegal weapon holders after recovering 14 kalashanikov, 37 rifles, 49 guns, 189 pistols and 2,298 bullets from their possession.

During a crackdown against drug pushers, the teams registered 171 cases against peddlers and recovered 68-kg charas, 650-gram heroin, 754 litres liquor. The police also arrested 190 members of 23 criminal dangerous gangs during August.