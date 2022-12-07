Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has been shifted to the Services Hospital over shortness of breath.

The PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was having difficulty in breathing and coughing. The doctors at the Services Hospital are treating the ill PTI leader.

This is not the first time that the PTI stalwart has been hospitalized, earlier in the month of September, Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff was shifted to the PIMS Hospital after his health condition deteriorated in the Adiala Jail.

It may be noted that Balochistan Police has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in connection with a sedition case registered against him in Qila Abdullah.

According to police, seven sections of the peca act are included in the first information report (FIR) registered against the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

The Balochistan police added that the PTI leader had been summoned and he agreed to cooperate with the police.

Meanwhile, if he didn’t come to Quetta then the Balochistan police will arrest him from Islamabad.