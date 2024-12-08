Fake news watchdog reports widespread misinformation during PTI protest

A report by the global Watchdog has shed light on the significant role fabricated news played during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad. According to the watchdog, the spread of unverified and false reports severely damaged Pakistan’s international image.

The report highlighted several key incidents of misinformation, including fabricated statements attributed to the Interior Minister regarding the people of Azad Kashmir. Additionally, false news about a purported video message from PTI’s founder and rumors surrounding the arrest of senior PTI leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi, further fueled tensions during the protests.

One of the most damaging fake reports involved the claim that hundreds of bodies were found at PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals, which significantly affected public perception. The watchdog also pointed out that rumors about Asad Qaiser becoming PTI chairman and fabricated reports from fake social media accounts, including one posing as PTI founder’s son, Sulaiman Isa Khan, contributed to escalating the unrest.

Furthermore, the report refuted claims about the resignation of 600 army cadets from military academies and fabricated reports of gunfire targeting political leaders like Asad Qaiser and Mahmood Khan Achakzai. False reports regarding the health of PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, also had negative consequences, while misleading press conferences and old images were used to misrepresent the events.

Another piece of misinformation that gained global attention was the claim of a PTI worker’s death during a protest. The report clarified that this story was untrue after the worker appeared publicly and met with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The report concluded by emphasizing that the spread of during the PTI protest not only created challenges for Pakistan's security forces but also for the PTI leadership itself. The watchdog called for urgent measures to combat in Pakistan, noting that both the government, security agencies, and political parties had been severely impacted by this misinformation.