Pakistan ranks 198th in global internet speed

Pakistan has been ranked 198th globally in internet speed, according to the World Population Review, placing it below countries like Palestine, Bhutan, Ghana, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and Libya.

The report highlights that Pakistan’s average mobile internet download speed stands at 19.59 Mbps, while broadband speeds average 15.52 Mbps. In contrast, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads the world in both mobile and broadband internet speeds, followed by Singapore for mobile internet and Qatar for broadband.

Hong Kong and Chile hold the third and fourth spots for mobile internet speeds globally.

Despite these rankings, advancements in technology are expected to drive improvements in Pakistan’s internet speeds. Sajjad Mustafa Syed, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), has assured that current internet speed issues are likely to be resolved within three months.

However, he raised concerns that the implementation of a firewall could potentially cause further connectivity disruptions. He explained that intermittent issues, such as delays in transmitting images via WhatsApp, could suggest monitoring activity.

Users across Pakistan are currently facing frequent internet outages and slowdowns, affecting both Wi-Fi and mobile data services. These disruptions have made it difficult to browse, download, or share media files, including images, videos, and voice notes, on popular platforms like WhatsApp.