Saturday, July 08, 2023
UNDP organises training on climate change adaptation action plans

Our Staff Reporter
July 08, 2023
CHITRAL  -  The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) recently organized a comprehensive three-day training on Climate Change Adaptation Action Plans. The training was conducted in Peshawar and Chitral and aimed to equip government officials from various departments and community members with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively implement climate change adaptation measures outlined in the Climate Change Adaptation Action Plans and the National Climate Change Policy.

The training, which was part of the UNDP’s GLOF-II Project, a joint initiative with the Ministry of Climate Change and supported by the Green Climate Fund, focused on enhancing participants’ understanding of Disaster Risk Reduction and Response, particularly in relation to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), and the specific impacts of such disasters on women, children, and differently-abled persons.

