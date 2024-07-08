PM pays tributes to Havaldar Lalak Jan on his 25th martyrdom day

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tributes to Havaladar Lalak Jan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on the 25th anniversary of his martyrdom day. In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister said Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed showed great courage and bravery and sacrificed his life for the country’s security. He said Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed’s great sacrifice symbolized Pakistan armed forces’ unwavering resolve and dedication to protecting the country. The prime minister said that Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed and his family were a source of pride for the entire Pakistani nation. He also saluted the passion and sense of duty of every Pakistani soldier who was dedicated to protecting the country’s borders, from the deep seas of the Arabian Sea to the harsh cold of Siachen. He vowed that the Pakistani nation would never forget the great sacrifices of its martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the country.