Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said Pakistan suffered a lot of damage because of climate induced disaster caused by floods.

In an interview with CNN, he said the world has to address the issues caused by climate change.

It was shared responsibility of the global community to find solutions to mitigate effects of climate change, he added.

He said Pakistan contributed less than one percent of the global carbon footprint but it was the 8th most stressed country on the planet, in that sense it was a great injustice to the country. "We are feeling brunt of the damages caused by climate change."

Bilawal said that the Covid-19 has affected the economies of the world, Pakistan is a developing country and at present the government is facing many challenges.