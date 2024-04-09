Police Lines Islamabad hosts passing-out ceremony

ISLAMABAD - A ceremony was held at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad to honour the second Upper Course, 12th In­termediate Course, and 21st Lower Course graduates, as announced by a public relations officer on Monday.

Capital Police Officer (CPO) Law and Order/Commandant Capital Po­lice College Shakir Hussain Dawar presided over the ceremony, at­tended by high-ranking officials in­cluding the SSP Law and Order/Dy. Commandant Capital Police College, DSP Capital Police College, and other staff members. During the event, CPO Shakir Hussain Dawar distributed awards and certificates to deserv­ing officers and cadets who showed exceptional performance during the training courses.

In his address, CPO Dawar lauded the dedication and hard work of the graduates, urging them to serve with diligence, dedication, and a commit­ment to the community. He expressed delight at being part of the Islamabad Capital Police passing out ceremony and congratulated Capital Police Col­lege for its efficient training. Empha­sizing public service, he reminded attendees of the importance of up­holding law enforcement values. CPO Dawar stressed the significance of re­specting the public, emphasizing that true honour lies in serving the people