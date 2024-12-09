Pakistan’s medical and surgical instruments exports to China surge in 2024

BEIJING - Pakistan’s exports of medical and surgical instruments to China have experienced a significant boost in the first ten months of 2024, marking a positive trend for the country’s healthcare manufacturing sector. According to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), the export value of medical and surgical instruments to China has risen by 5.189% compared to the same period last year. This surge is attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality medical devices in China and Pakistan’s growing reputation for producing reliable and cost-effective healthcare products.

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, told China Economic Net that in total, Pakistan has exported medical and surgical instruments worth over $10.19 million to China from January to October 2024, making it one of the country’s key export markets for healthcare products. This growth is seen as a result of strategic efforts by Pakistani manufacturers to meet international quality standards and build strong trade relationships with China, the world’s second-largest medical equipment market.

“Pakistan’s exports of medical, veterinary instruments & appliances crossed $6.544 million in China while last year in the same period it was $6.387 million - an increase of 2.47%. Similarly, Pakistan’s exports of dental instruments & appliances crossed $3.158 million in the first ten months of this year to China whereas in the same period of 2023 it was $2.926 million, marking a surge of 7.9%,” he added.

Industry experts believe the positive export trend reflects a larger regional shift, as China continues to expand its healthcare sector and invest heavily in modernizing its medical infrastructure. China’s demand for medical instruments, which includes surgical tools, diagnostic equipment, and personal protective devices, has increased rapidly in response to the country’s aging population and the need for more advanced healthcare services. With its highly competitive manufacturing capabilities, Pakistan stands to benefit from this demand. “Pakistan has long been known for its robust manufacturing of medical instruments, and this surge in exports to China shows the increasing trust global markets are placing in our products,” said Ghulam Qadir. “With China’s healthcare industry on the rise, we expect these numbers to grow even further in the coming years.”