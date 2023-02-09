Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Thursday demanded the hearing of cases against Imran Khan on day to day basis and live broadcast of their proceedings so that nation knows about his real face.

Talking to media persons here, he appealed the relevant courts to ensure heara ing of the cases against Imran Khan on day to day basis as the PTI chairman had been using delaying tactics instead of facing them.

It is mentioned that IHC had to hear a petition on Thursday seeking former prime minister Imran Khan’s disqualification for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination forms submitted to contest the 2018 general election.