Peshawar: A historical hub of worship, culture

Peshawar - Peshawar has long been a strategic city where invaders constructed places of worship, not only to practice their faith freely but also to strengthen their rule by utilizing the region’s deep religious roots.

As the gateway to the subcontinent and Central Asian Republics (CARs), Peshawar has witnessed kings, warriors, and conquerors building mosques, churches, and gurdwaras at prime locations. These structures served both religious and political purposes, helping rulers gain the trust of the local population before expanding their influence further.

“From the recent Gor Khatri excavations, it has become evident that Islam first spread in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan after Sabuktigin, a Turkic slave commander, laid the foundation of the Ghaznavi dynasty in 977 AD in Central Afghanistan,” said Bakhtzada Muhammad, a senior research officer at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa archaeology department.

Following Sabuktigin’s death and a subsequent revolt against his son Ismail, Mehmud Ghaznavi took control of the Ghaznavi kingdom and extended his influence into Punjab after defeating Raja Jaypala of the Kabul Shahis at the Battle of Peshawar in 1001 AD. This victory led to the spread of Islam in Bannu, Waziristan, Khyber, and other regions, where numerous mosques were constructed.

Among these is the historic Odigram Mosque in Swat, believed to have been built in 1048 CE on the orders of General Amir Nustagin of the Ghaznavi dynasty. This mosque, which continues to draw worshipers, is one of the earliest markers of Islam’s spread in the region.

Following the conquest of Peshawar, the Mughal rulers initiated the construction of the iconic Mohabbat Khan Mosque in 1660-70 under the governorship of Nawab Mohabbat Khan.

A blend of Islamic and Mughal architecture, the mosque was partially built under Emperor Shah Jahan, while its major portion was completed under Aurangzeb Alamgir using elegant white marble.

Completed in 1680, the mosque suffered damage during the Sikh rule but was restored in 1898. During the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, it became a center for Afghan tribal elders gathering in unity against foreign forces.

Declared a historical site in 1982, the mosque is currently managed by the Auqaf Department. Built on an elevated platform in Andar Sher Bazaar, the mosque boasts a vast open courtyard covering 30,155 square feet, accommodating up to 30,000 worshipers at a time. Its prayer hall is adorned with frescoes featuring intricate geometric and floral patterns, while its three grand domes and six minarets showcase exemplary Mughal craftsmanship.

Mohabbat Khan Mosque remains a spiritual and architectural landmark of Peshawar. However, illegal encroachments around the mosque—shops and plazas built by tenants of the Auqaf Department—have negatively affected its exterior. Conservation efforts, particularly on its minarets, domes, and ablution areas, have helped restore its former grandeur, attracting worshipers and tourists alike.

Local worshipers, such as Haseeb Khan of Peshawar, attest to the mosque’s timeless appeal. “For the past 15 years, I have been coming here for Friday prayers and Taraweeh during Ramadan. Its spiritual atmosphere transports worshipers to another world,” he said.

Preserving the Mohabbat Khan Mosque is essential, not just for its religious significance but also as a cultural and historical treasure of Peshawar.