Jubilee Life Insurance and SehatKahani celebrate 100,000+ online OPD consultations

KARACHI-Jubilee Life Insurance, one of the country’s largest private sector life insurance companies, in collaboration with SehatKahani, a leading one-stop telemedicine solution, recently surpassed 100,000+ consultations for policyholders with world class doctors. A celebratory event was held at Jubilee Life’s Head Office that was attended by Javed Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO, Jubilee Life Insurance, Farhan Akhtar Faridi, Group Head - Retail Operations, Marketing and Administration, Jubilee Life Insurance, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, Co-Founder and CEO, SehatKahani, along with other representatives from both companies.

With both general physicians and specialists on the roster the joint initiative of SehatKahani and Jubilee Life Insurance is providing a free and unlimited OPD consultations 24/7 to policyholders nationwide. Besides consultation fees, policyholders can avoid the hassle of waiting in long queues and commuting to a medical facility which incurs traveling costs and saves time as well. The doctors under this partnership have 90% female doctors which also paves the way for our policyholders to get consultations for their female family members.

Speaking at the occasion, Faridi stated: “Healthcare and wellbeing are the most essential necessities, and providing access to timely medical care to our policyholders is of paramount importance to us at Jubilee Life. Through this partnership with SehatKahani, we are utilizing digital technology to bring quality healthcare solutions in form of OPD consultations to our policyholders at their fingertips. We are thankful to our corporate clients, banking partners and colleagues for making this initiative a resounding success.”

Jubilee Life and SehatKahani continue to support the objective of bringing the best and most affordable healthcare to policyholders no matter where they are in the country.