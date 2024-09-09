44th death anniversary of Ustaad Manzoor Ali Khan to be observed today

SANGHAR - The 44th death anniversary of eminent classical singer and Pride of Performance Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan would be observed by the music lovers on today (Monday) by organising different commemorative programmes. Various organizations will hold programs in his honour. Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan was born in 1922 in Shikarpur. His father, Ustad Jamal Khan, was also a great singer of his time, from whom Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan learned music. Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan’s style of rag was so captivating that listeners would be moved by his performance. He was highly skilled in the rag of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s Sur Marvi. He often sang at shrines and gatherings and used to perform Sur Rano at the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai every Thursday. He was not only a singer but also an excellent creative musician. Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan served music for 50 years and trained many students, often covering all their expenses during their training. Among his students were Ustad Muhammad Yousuf, Anwar Hussain Wistro, Ustad Waheed Ali, Qamar Somro, Gulzar Ali, Din Muhammad Damsaz, and Mukhtiar Ali Sheikh. Ustad received numerous awards, including the Pride of Performance, Shah Latif Award, Sachal Award, and others.

He passed away on September 9, 1980