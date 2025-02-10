Thar Desert Safari Train launched

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali performed the launch of Thar Desert Safari Train at a ceremony held at the Cantonment station in Karachi. The designated route of the train offers an immersive cultural and scenic adventure. From the bustling streets of Karachi to the serene desert landscapes of Khokhrapar, Tharparkar, this exciting journey is expected to take tourists and other travellers through vibrant cities, historical towns and picturesque villages. Upon reaching Chhor, a town in Umerkot district, the people onboard were warmly welcomed by the Umerkot deputy commissioner and SSP, along with other senior government officials and army officers. A large number of jubilant local residents had also gathered at the Chhor station. Children of locals, in cultural attire, greeted the guests with flower bouquets. Those who arrived in Chhor were supposed to enjoy a stay at the Parchi Ji Veri resort. Secretary of Culture department Khair Moham-mad Kalwar expressed his happiness on the successful launch of the project and the warm reception from the local community. The tourism department’s managing director hoped that the safari train would not only give a boost to tourism, but would also highlight and promote culture of the entire region. The train’s inaugural journey carried over 100 tourists who would be taken to visit a picnic point at Parchi Je Veri, developed by the army, by bus.