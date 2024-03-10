Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister visits Social Welfare Complex, reviews facilities

Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt visited the Social Wel­fare Complex Township, here on Saturday. During the visit, he conducted a comprehensive review of the institutions operating within the complex. Detailed briefings were provided by the heads of all institutions, covering various aspects of their operations. The minister personally engaged with residents, addressing their concerns and gather­ing valuable feedback on the quality of services being provided. Special instructions were issued by the minister to ensure cleanliness and efficien­cy of the institutions, emphasising their commit­ment to maintaining high standards.

PUNJAB HEALTH MINISTER VISITS MINOR PATIENT AT CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique made a visit to Children’s Hospital Lahore on Saturday. He met 14-year-old Farzan from Gu­jranwala, who is battling a tumor. The minister inquired about his health and assured his family of enhanced treatment facilities. Attention to Far­zan’s case was also acknowledged by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Minister Salman Rafique emphasised the importance of providing top-notch healthcare to the young patient, stating,

Multan Sultans join forces with polio programme to end polio

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024