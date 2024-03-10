Minister visits Social Welfare Complex, reviews facilities

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt visited the Social Wel­fare Complex Township, here on Saturday. During the visit, he conducted a comprehensive review of the institutions operating within the complex. Detailed briefings were provided by the heads of all institutions, covering various aspects of their operations. The minister personally engaged with residents, addressing their concerns and gather­ing valuable feedback on the quality of services being provided. Special instructions were issued by the minister to ensure cleanliness and efficien­cy of the institutions, emphasising their commit­ment to maintaining high standards.

PUNJAB HEALTH MINISTER VISITS MINOR PATIENT AT CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique made a visit to Children’s Hospital Lahore on Saturday. He met 14-year-old Farzan from Gu­jranwala, who is battling a tumor. The minister inquired about his health and assured his family of enhanced treatment facilities. Attention to Far­zan’s case was also acknowledged by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Minister Salman Rafique emphasised the importance of providing top-notch healthcare to the young patient, stating,