Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Sherry slams PTI leaders for threatening speeches

Our Staff Reporter
September 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday criticised the threatening speeches by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice President of the PPP, strongly criticised the threatening speeches during a recent PTI rally, calling their remarks against state institutions and the judiciary unacceptable.

Sherry Rehman questioned whether PTI aims to run the justice system through rallies and mobs, emphasizing that threats to free individuals using violent crowds are tactics of armed groups, not political parties.

She expressed concern over PTI’s return to promoting violent and chaotic politics, noting that the party has not learned any lessons from the events of May 9 and was promoting violence.

“Do they still believe there is a place for threats, violence, and chaos in politics?” she asked, highlighting that PPP leaders have also faced imprisonment but never resorted to threatening violence or using mobs to secure their release.

She remarked that PTI’s leadership, after failing to engage with institutions, has once again resorted to intimidation and coercion.

Sherry Rehman called on PTI to abandon its confrontational approach and uphold the rule of law, urging the party to act with responsibility and restraint for the sake of political stability in the country.

