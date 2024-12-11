Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Senator Siddiqui visits ailing party leader Siddiqul Farooq, conveys PM’s well-wishes

Senator Siddiqui visits ailing party leader Siddiqul Farooq, conveys PM's well-wishes
Our Staff Reporter
December 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, visited the party’s former Secretary Information, Siddique ul Farooq on Tuesday to inquire about his health. Senator Siddiqui presented a bouquet on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who expressed his concern for Farooq’s health. The PM had directed that all possible medical assistance be provided for Farooq’s treatment as he prayed for his speedy recovery so that he could once again play an active role in the party. Senator Siddiqui requested Farooq’s wife and daughter to keep him updated on his health and to reach out if any assistance was needed. Expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister’s well-wishes and prayers, Farooq said, “Please convey my congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for steering nation’s ship through most challenging times and putting Pakistan’s economy on the path to progress through tireless efforts.” He also thanked Senator Siddiqui for his visit, according to the party sources.

Our Staff Reporter

