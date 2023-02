Share:

LAHORE - The ITF Pakistan Juniors Tennis Championships Leg- 1 boys and girls singles will be played today (Saturday) at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. In the first boys’ singles semifinal, Yuan Lu of China, who came through the qualifying rounds, played outstanding tennis to beat Bugra Ozkoc of Turkey 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 to reach the finals.

The second singles semifinal saw Turkey’s Cem Atlamis outpacing Russia’s Mikhail Khodorchenko 6-4, 6-2 to set final clash with Yuan Lu. In the girls singles semifinals, Turkey’s Zeynep Erbakan trounced Russia’s Vlada Guryleva 6-1, 6-1 to set final clash with China’a Junshu Xia, who outlasted Russia’s Liliya Piskun 6-4, 6-1.