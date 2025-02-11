Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Tamkeen Securities becomes Pakistan’s first online-only broker as SECP grants licence

The digital brokerage house will allow investors to open accounts, execute trades, completely eliminating need for physical visits, paperwork, or traditional brokerage channels

Imran Ali Kundi
February 11, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted licence to Tamkeen Securities (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s first fully digital, online-only securities broker, marking a significant milestone. The award of licence marks a significant leap toward modernising Pakistan’s capital markets, enhancing accessibility, and democratising investment opportunities for retail and institutional investors nationwide.

The newly licensed digital brokerage house will allow investors to open accounts and execute trades, completely eliminating the need for physical visits, paperwork, or traditional brokerage channels. This initiative aligns with SECP’s strategic vision to accelerate digital transformation, promote financial inclusion, and strengthen Pakistan’s capital markets through innovation.

With this development, Pakistan joins the ranks of global markets that have successfully implemented fully digital trading platforms, catering to the evolving needs of tech-savvy investors and boosting retail participation in the stock market. The fully digital onboarding transaction process is expected to attract a wider range of investors, fostering greater stock market participation, enhancing liquidity, and strengthening investor confidence. Developing digital intermediaries is a focus area of the commission. Prior to this, under digital framework, an asset management company and a life insurance company have been licensed while an application for digital only non-life insurance is under process. Digital intermediaries apart from lower cost structure have wider outreach and ability to have built in compliance mechanism. The SECP remains committed to strengthening Pakistan’s capital markets by introducing innovative, technology-driven solutions and ensuring robust regulatory frameworks that support a secure, transparent, and investor-friendly ecosystem.

Karachi Commissioner reviews steps to curb profiteering

