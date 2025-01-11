KU arranges seminar to pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto

Karachi - The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair at the University of Karachi organized an event at the KU Audio-Visual Centre to pay tribute to Pakistan’s first female prime minister.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always prioritized Pakistan and endured imprisonment for her beliefs. She never allowed her ego to take precedence in her politics. These views were expressed by the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Najmi Alam, while addressing a seminar on Friday in commemoration of Benazir Bhutto’s 17th death anniversary.

Najmi Alam stated that Benazir Bhutto should not be viewed solely through the lens of the People’s Party but as a politician and an individual.

He emphasized that student union elections should be held, as they provide opportunities for the middle class to enter politics. “Educated and middle-class leadership requires student union elections,” he observed.

The minister for Women’s Development Sindh, Shaheena Sher Ali, said that reflecting on the life of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto makes one proud to be a woman. “She endured many hardships for Pakistan. Shaheed BB wanted to restore democracy in Pakistan and end dictatorship,” she said.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi remarked that while personalities are mortal, their ideas live on, guiding us from darkness to light. “A visionary leader empowers people and provides awareness about upcoming challenges.”

He mentioned that very few leaders in Pakistan have made history, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and Benazir Bhutto. “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto always advocated for democracy, dialogue, reconciliation, and the supremacy of the Constitution, regardless of the difficulties.”

The KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof Dr Shaista Tabassum, said that Benazir Bhutto was a visionary leader who sought to restore true democracy in Pakistan. “Democracy is essential for correcting any system because systems formed based on public opinion are successful.”

The KU Director of the SMBBC, Muhammad Ibrahim Sheikh, said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a democratic-minded leader because she closely observed her father Z A Bhutto’s politics.