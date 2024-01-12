PTI leader Shah Khalid murdered in Swabi

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s district leader and prominent business figure, Shah Khalid, was assassinated in Swabi Ada on Thursday in broad daylight.
Police reported that unidentified assailants on motorcycles targeted Shah Khalid’s car, firing upon him and leading to his tragic demise at the scene. The perpetrators successfully fled, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement. Police have initiated pursuits to apprehend the assailants and bring them to justice. The motive behind this targeted attack remains unclear, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.