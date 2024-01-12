Friday, January 12, 2024
PTI leader Shah Khalid murdered in Swabi

PTI leader Shah Khalid murdered in Swabi
APP
January 12, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s district leader and prom­inent business figure, Shah Khalid, was assassinated in Swabi Ada on Thursday in broad daylight.

Police reported that unidentified assailants on motorcycles targeted Shah Khalid’s car, fir­ing upon him and leading to his tragic demise at the scene. The perpetrators successfully fled, prompting an immediate response from law en­forcement. Police have initiated pursuits to ap­prehend the assailants and bring them to justice. The motive behind this targeted attack remains unclear, and authorities are conducting a thor­ough investigation into the incident.

APP

