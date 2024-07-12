Abducted Lahore publisher’s body recovered from Faisalabad canal

FAISALABAD - The body of a noted publisher belonging to Lahore was found from Gogeera branch, circle Jaranwala on Thursday. A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said that on being informed, a team was dispatched to the site near Canal Bridge, Gogeera branch, Satiana city, which fished out the body. The deceased was later identified as Abdul Rehman Irfan (65), son of Muhammad Siddique, resident of Chak No 39-GB, Satiana.

The body, after post-mortem at THQ hospital, Jaranwala, was handed over to the legal heirs. The police have collected forensic evidence and started an investigation. SP Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar said that the deceased was a resident of Nishtar Colony, Lahore, and he had been missing since Wednesday. An FIR of his alleged abduction was registered at the police station concerned in Lahore. Abdul Rehman was the owner of Book Home. He said that the postmortem of the body had been completed; however, the cause of death would be ascertained in the light of the post-mortem report. In the initial police investigation, the location of Abdul Rehman before his death was recorded in Lahore, Gojra, Khurrianwala, Faisalabad and Satiana, he said, adding that police, however, were investigating the incident through modern scientific lines.

ABDUCTED WOMAN, DAUGHTER RECOVERED, ACCUSED ARRESTED

Faisalabad Police have recovered a woman and her daughter safely within five days of their abduction from the area of People’s Colony police station.

According to a police spokesperson, 19-year-old Alisha, alongwith her 1.5-year-old daughter came to Faisalabad from Karachi to see her relatives. However, she was kidnapped from Railway Station Faisalabad under mysterious circumstance five days ago.

Receiving a complaint, the police registered a case against unknown accused and constituted a special team, headed by ASI Rana Sajid Mehmood, incharge police post Tariq Abad, for recovery of the abductees.

The police team traced whereabouts of the accused in Sheikhupura. Later, the police conducted a successful raid and safely recovered the girl and her daughter in addition to arresting an accused namely Naeem, son of Zulfiqar, a resident of Hasanpura Mannawala. According to initial investigation, the girl had allegedly friendship with Naeem on facebook and she also informed her before her departure from Karachi to Faisalabad. The accused Naeem claimed that he did not abduct the girl but she herself came to Sheikhupura with him. Further investigation was under progress, the spokesperson added.