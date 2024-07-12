MoFA consular services in Islamabad to remain closed today

ISLAMABAD - The consular office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad will be closed on Friday 12 July 2024 on account of security arrangements made for the visit of foreign dignitary, said an official statement yesterday. The Liaison Offices in Gujrat, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar will remain open for in-person consular services, the MoFa statement said. “We have also set up courier services apostille collection points for submission and collection of documents in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. We encourage the public to avail of this facility to avoid long queues,” it added. It said: “We regret the inconvenience caused because of the temporary closure of the consular office in Islamabad on Friday, 12 July 2024. Normal consular services will resume promptly on Monday, 15 July 2024.”