ANP President Asfandyar Wali’s wife passes away

ISLAMABAD - Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan’s wife passed away in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Mon­day. According to private news channel, She was the mother of ANP’s provincial president Aimal Wali Khan. Her funeral prayer time will be confirmed later. She will be buried in Wali Bagh, Charsadda. Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed con­dolence over the death of Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali’s wife. “My sympathies and prayers go to the bereaved family,” he said, according to a President House press release. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and pa­tience to the grieved family members to bear the loss with fortitude. Prime min­ister grieved over death of Asfandyar Wali’s wife.