Tuesday, March 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ANP President Asfandyar Wali’s wife passes away

ANP President Asfandyar Wali’s wife passes away
Agencies
March 12, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan’s wife passed away in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Mon­day. According to private news channel, She was the mother of ANP’s provincial president Aimal Wali Khan. Her funeral prayer time will be confirmed later. She will be buried in Wali Bagh, Charsadda. Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed con­dolence over the death of Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali’s wife. “My sympathies and prayers go to the bereaved family,” he said, according to a President House press release. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and pa­tience to the grieved family members to bear the loss with fortitude. Prime min­ister grieved over death of Asfandyar Wali’s wife. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1710137802.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024