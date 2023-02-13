Share:

LAHORE - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Anti-Narcotics Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi arrived in Lahore on a short visit. The tribal leaders, business­men and industrialist community living there welcomed him warmly and showered him with flowers, garlanded him and presented him with bouquets. They also raised various welcome slogans including Fakhr-e-Khyber and Fakhr Qabail Manzoor Afridi zindabad. The tribal elite said that they are very satis­fied and happy that their leader got representation in the caretaker cabi­net and they are also grateful to the Chief Minister and the Governor on it. Later, Haji Manzoor Afridi hosted a banquet for tribal elite and family members at his Hujra in Raiwind.

It may be noted that on an area of more than 100 kanals, this Hujra is dedicated to the service of extremely weak Tablighi elders on the occasion of Raiwind gatherings, where in ad­dition to their accommodation, food and ablution, full arrangements are made for them to listen to congre­gational speeches and participate in congregational prayers. Speak­ing on the occasion of the banquet, Haji Manzoor Afridi said that he has joined the caretaker government with the mission of establishing a conducive environment for peaceful, clean, transparent and fair elections in the province, while the trust of the tribes in addition to the provincial government. It is a source of pride for him. Haji Manzoor Afridi said that as the Minister of Excise and Anti-Narcotics Department, he has made it his mission to eliminate the scourge of drugs, especially ice, from the society, so the tribal elite should also support him in this mission.