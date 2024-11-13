Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Over 100 women qualify sewing and stitching course, vow to work for better society

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Amynabad Vocational Training Center hosted a graduation ceremony for 100 women who completed a three-month sewing and stitching course. The initiative, launched by Aga Khan Higher Secondary School Amynabad, aimed to empower women from disadvantaged families.

Project organizer Qasim Pirji addressed the gathering, highlighting the project’s goal of equipping women with skills to improve their socio-economic status. With over 50 years of community service experience in Sindh, Pirji announced plans to expand the project to other areas, enhancing the quality of life for marginalized communities.

Pirji shared past successes, including training 150 women from the Bagri community in Ghafor Basti, Hyderabad, in 2022 and 2023. The women received sewing machines to utilize their newfound skills. Salma Fazal, a graduate, expressed gratitude for the institute, saying, “This training has given hope to hopeless and jobless women like me.” Nasreen, another graduate, emphasized the significance of women empowerment initiatives, stating, “Such programs will pave the way for women’s progress in the future.”

Noorul Huda, training center in-charge, congratulated the graduates, urging them to contribute to societal progress. “Women are no longer suppressed; they are empowered agents of change.” The ceremony concluded with awards for outstanding performers.

