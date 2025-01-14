Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Minister orders suspension of deputy director over negligence

NEWS WIRE
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE -  Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt conducted a surprise visit to various institutions under the department in District Narowal. The visit revealed serious issues, including poor management, a shortage of medicines, unsatisfactory sanitation, and inadequate food supply for residents. Expressing strong displeasure over the negligence and poor performance, the minister immediately ordered the suspension of Deputy Director Narowal, Muhammad Ghalib. Sohail Shaukat Butt firmly stated that negligence and carelessness in public welfare institutions will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against responsible officers. The minister directed relevant authorities to take it’s corrective measures and improve institutional performance. He assured that providing better facilities to the public and deserving individuals remains the top priority of the Government of Punjab.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025