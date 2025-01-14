PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister has called a federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to review the country’s political, economic, and security situation.

The meeting, chaired by the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, will deliberate on an eight-point agenda.

Sources reveal that the cabinet will consider recommendations from the Right Sizing Committee and approve the merger of the Narcotics Division into the Ministry of Interior. A proposal to integrate the Aviation Division with the Ministry of Defense will also be discussed.

The National Commission for Minorities Act, 2024, is set to be presented for approval, alongside proposed amendments to PPRA Rules. Additionally, the cabinet will decide on granting a two-year extension to Muhammad Bashir Khan, a member of the Environment Tribunal Islamabad.

The meeting will also ratify decisions made during the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).