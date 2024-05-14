Air Sial granted permission to start more flight operations

SIALKOT - Pakistan’s private airline Air Sial has been granted permission to start flight operations to China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and Kuwait.

The airline was inaugurated on 9th December, 2020 and started its first domestic flight on 25th December, 2020. It started flying internationally on 29th March, 2023 with King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah.

Chairman Fazal Jilani expressed these views to Chaudhry Umar Nawaz Saroya. Building a new airline was no less than bringing in a lion. Allah has made us headlines and Air Sial is among the leading airlines of Pakistan. The difficulties encountered in this journey of success have a separate description, but the successes have boosted the morale of him and his team. He recruited the best professionals from the airline sector from all over Pakistan into his team which led to our success. I request the authorities of all the institutions of Sialkot to adopt the policy of choosing the best professionals.

Based on its performance, Air Sial has achieved the position of the best airline of the country. After the success in the Middle East, Air Sial has set a more important milestone by starting its service for Europe, America and Canada.