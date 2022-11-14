Share:

SIALKOT - The Sialkot Airport will remain closed for international flights for 15 days. As per the notification, the Sialkot air­port will remain closed from December 5 to December 20 owing to repair work on run­way. As a result of the repair work, all domestic and inter­national flights at the airport from starting from Decem­ber 5 to 20, will be resched­uled. No photo description available. However, the La­hore and Islamabad airports could be used as alterna­tive airports. Meanwhile, as many as eleven persons were injured in a collision between mini-van, rickshaw and a motorcycle at Airport Road. Rescue-122 said that eleven persons including 55-year-old Sardar, 40-year-old Razia Bibi, 65-year-old Saleema Bibi, 22-year-old Muneeb, 40-year-old Asia, 70-year-old Anayat Ullah, 15-year-old Wajiha, 9-year-old Taha, 2-year-old Sheeza, 4-year-old Ume Aimam and 4-year-old Areeba were in­jured in a collision between a mini-van, rickshaw and a motorcycle at Adyala Stop, Airport Road.