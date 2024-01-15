ECP allots election symbols to 13 candidates in NA-145

KHANEWAL - Election symbols were allotted to 13 candidates of NA-145 (Khanewal) Muhammad Khan Daha of PML-N has been awarded the lion, Azad candidate Hamid Yar Haraj has been given the Huka symbol

Rafi Bandisha of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Ide­ology) was given batsman, arrow to Rana Abdul Rehman, scale to Abdul Hameed of Jamaat-e-Isl­ami and Muhammed Wakil of Tehreek-e-Labaik was awarded crane. Azad candidates Saqleen Shah (Mug), Shoaib Khan (Goat), Irfan Ahmed (Sheep), Imran Pervez (Ship), Muhammad Tariq (Computer), Waqar Khan Daha (Watch) and Hu­mayun Khan a Bear.

ELECTION SYMBOLS WERE ALLOTTED TO 12 CANDIDATES OF PP-206

Chaudhry Osama Fazal was awarded the lion, Ahmed Mujeeb Aslam the scale, Arshad Chaudhry the crane, Namdar Ali (batsman), Neelam Princess (chair) and Wahab Sultan the arrow.

Azaad candidate Ahmed Yar (Huqqa), Rana Obaid Afzal (Cot), Hasnain Shah (Tower), Sabatin Shah (Bowl), Zafar Iqbal (Sheep) and Muhammad Akbar were awarded the peacock symbol.

ELECTION SYMBOLS WERE ALLOTTED TO 26 CANDIDATES OF PP-211

Rana Muhammad Saleem Sher (Lion), Masood Majeed Daha (arrow), Imran Parvez (batsman), Ghulam Ghos (crane), Khalid Mehmood (board), Saima Naheed (chair), Muhammad Riaz (trac­tor), Muhammad Mushtaq (cannon), Naeem Khan (Scale) and Mumtaz Ahmed (bulb )

Azaad candidate Ejaz Ahmed (Fork), Rashad Khan Daha (Peacock), Zaeem Haider (Computer), Wasiq Sarjis Haider (Screw Drive), Shafiqur Rah­man (Bowl) and Muhammad Ali were awarded the Huqqa. Azad candidate Irfan Ahmed Ko (Shuttle Cock), Farman Ali (Cricket Stamp), Muhammad Tariq (Table), Muhammad Ali Daha (Hand Pump), Muhammad Nadeem Khan (Rabab), Muhammad Wakil (Parrot), Wazir Iqbal Niazi (Fire Engine), Wasim Hanif (Rocket) and Humayun Khan was awarded the carom board symbol.

ZAFAR IQBAL CHAUDHRY ELECTED DISTRICT BAR KHANEWAL PRESIDENT

Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry was elected as president in District Bar Khanewal election. Chaudhry Hamid Masood bagged general secretary seat in the polls.

According to the details, despite severe cold in the polling for District Bar Khanewal election year 2025-2024, a large number of lawyers cast their votes. The excitement was seen in three groups of lawyers participating in the election, Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, the nominee for the Professional Lawyers Alliance, was elected as the president by getting 245 votes, while his opponent, Iqbal Hus­sain Jafri, got 210 votes, Mehr Muhammad Rafiq Malana got 187 votes, and the president’s lead was 35 votes. Chaudhry Hamid Masood of the District Bar Democratic Grand Lawyers Alliance elected as the general secretary by getting 289 votes against Rana Kaleemullah with 240 votes and Rafaqat Hussain Bhatti got 113 votes.