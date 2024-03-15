I have been visiting Keenjhar Lake for the last two years on different occasions. This resort, regulated by Sindh Tourism De­velopment Corporation (STDC), is magnificent, and ideal for a com­fortable and relaxing vacation. Re­cently, I went to Keenjhar with my family and chose to stay at STDC resort. I was very disappointed to see that the captivating resort is now in decline. This is due to the non-serious attitude and careless­ness of the management.

Primarily being a government regulated resort, STDC should in­troduce a subsidised tariff of huts. Without subsidy, the vacation re­sort is unaffordable for the vast majority of our population. At the rate of more than Rs.10,000 per night, with extra charges for ad­ditional begging, the resort is not for the average Pakistan but only caters to the elite that can afford it. Alongside being expensive, the quality of stay at the STDC re­sort was also pitiful. With no back up source of electricity, once the power went out, we had no access to basic electric facilities. This was despite solar panels present at every hut. Security was also dismal: stray dogs freely roamed the parks and resort areas. This made it extremely unsafe for chil­dren to play and enjoy themselves in the resort. However, it is to be noted that beside the services, the ambiance and quality of food at Noori restaurant in the resort are highly praiseworthy.

The authorities concerned should take immediate notice to address these issues so that this spot can regain its previous glory. Good marketing techniques should be employed to promote the tour­ist spot and attract visitors.

SALAR LATEEF,

Karachi.